Angel One Q4 Results Review - Reversal Of ESOP Expense Drives 11% Earnings Beat: Motilal Oswal

Angel One Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 profit after tax surged 30% YoY to Rs 2.7 billion (11% beat led by reversal of employee stock ownership plan expense). Net revenue was 4% higher than our estimates at Rs 5.3 billion (up 31% YoY), mainly due to 16% beat in net interest income.

Overall operating expenses (opex) grew 19% YoY to Rs 2.73 billion (7% below our expectations). ESOP costs declined 32% QoQ, which had largely offset the impact of 28% sequential increase in other expenses to Rs 1.97 billion (11% above our estimates).

Cost to income ratio declined substantially to 42.5% (better than our estimate of 47.1%) from 46.0% in Q3 FY23; CIR improved 264 bps YoY. Excluding ESOP reversal, CIR would be in line with our expectations.

The number of orders spiked to 263 million in Q4 from 226 million in Q3 FY23.

The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share; this was in addition to Rs 35.9 per share interim dividend declared in FY23.

For FY23, Angel One reported 41%/48% growth in total income/profit after tax to Rs 16.5 billion/Rs 6.2 billion.