Angel One Q4 Results Review -Maintaining Good Balance Between Growth, Profitability: ICICI Securities
Excluding reversal of ESOP cost adjusted profit after tax for Q4 FY23 was Rs 2.4 billion.
ICICI Securities Report
Angel One Ltd. continued with its strong performance in Q4 FY23 in terms of client additions (~1.3 million in Q4 FY23 versus ~1 million in Q3 FY23) and growth in the number of orders (average monthly run-rate of ~88 million orders in Q4 FY23 versus ~74 million in nine months-FY23).
Factoring this, we raise our earnings per share estimates by 7% and 11% for FY24 and FY25, respectively. We are enthused about-
the company’s ability (according to its cohort analysis) to retain higher revenue levels from clients in the second and third year post acquisition under their digital business model (which is better than predigital era when revenue retention levels declined relatively higher in the second and third year), and
its aggressiveness to expand market share by maintaining an operating margin between 45-50% (guidance).
We remain positive on Angel One considering its strong track record in terms of number of orders (~2.3 times growth over past two years) and retail volume share (22.8% as of Q3 FY23).
We factor-in a 15% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E and expect profit after tax of Rs 11.4 billion in FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
