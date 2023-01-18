Angel One Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance Continues: ICICI Securities
Angel continued with its strong performance in Q3 in terms of client addition, growth in the number of orders, cost discipline.
ICICI Securities Report
Angel One Ltd. continued with its strong performance in Q3 FY23 in terms of client additions (average of ~1 million per quarter in nine months-FY23), growth in the number of orders (average monthly run-rate of ~74 million in nine months-FY23) and cost discipline (total ‘opex to sales’ of 48% in nine months-FY23).
These strides are reflected in 9.5% and 11% increase in our earnings per share estimates for FY23E and FY24E respectively. Our optimism has also been inspired by the robust growth in overall equity option volumes on NSE (126% compound annual growth rate over past two years).
We remain positive on Angel One considering its track record (~three times growth in number of orders over past two years) and strong position (21.5% retail volume share as of Q3 FY23).
Risks include sharp drop in market volumes and any regulatory action to curb volume growth (especially in equity options). We factor-in a 19% earnings CAGR over FY22-FY24E and expect profit after tax of Rs 9.4 billion in FY24E.
