Angel One Q2 Results Review - Stellar Execution Continues: ICICI Securities
Success in establishing customer lifecycle value will be key ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Angel One Ltd. has successfully built up a large customer base (total/active client in our view could near 20 million/5 million by March 2024) from superior brokerage products (super app and its periodic enhancements) – evident in the 26.2% retail F&O market share.
While execution in this core business has been progressively improving, the clear business strategy ahead is that of generating customer lifecycle value with expansion in product offering (Mutual fund, lending, wealth management) as well as distribution channel (scaling up of assisted business).
We upgrade the valuation multiple from 12 times to 15 times driven by strong execution in core business, clarity in business strategy (talent hiring reflects the same) and limited incremental earnings impact from regulatory challenges.
Accordingly, we upgrade the stock to 'Add', from 'Hold', with a revised target price of Rs 2,227 (prior: Rs 1,622).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Angel One Q2 Results Review - Inline Revenue; Profits Higher Than Expectations: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.