Angel One Q2 Results Review - Stellar Execution Continues: ICICI Securities

Angel One Ltd. has successfully built up a large customer base (total/active client in our view could near 20 million/5 million by March 2024) from superior brokerage products (super app and its periodic enhancements) – evident in the 26.2% retail F&O market share.

While execution in this core business has been progressively improving, the clear business strategy ahead is that of generating customer lifecycle value with expansion in product offering (Mutual fund, lending, wealth management) as well as distribution channel (scaling up of assisted business).

We upgrade the valuation multiple from 12 times to 15 times driven by strong execution in core business, clarity in business strategy (talent hiring reflects the same) and limited incremental earnings impact from regulatory challenges.

Accordingly, we upgrade the stock to 'Add', from 'Hold', with a revised target price of Rs 2,227 (prior: Rs 1,622).