Angel One Q2 Results Review - Inline Revenue; Profits Higher Than Expectations: Motilal Oswal
Market share improves across segments.
Motilal Oswal Report
Angel One Ltd. is strategically positioned to benefit from the financialisation of savings and digitisation trends. It demonstrated a strong performance in Q2 FY24 with markets reaching an all-time high.
The management continues to invest in technology to reinforce its market standing. However, there has been a slowdown in client additions and activation rates.
We look to review our estimates and target price post the concall on October 13, 2023.
Angel One's net revenue grew 48% YoY and 30% QoQ to Rs 6.7 billion (in line with our estimate).
40% YoY growth in gross broking business was driven by the F&O segment (up 45% YoY and up 32% QoQ) at Rs 6.2 billion and the cash broking segment (up 19% YoY, up 43% QoQ and 27% above our estimates) at Rs 0.8 billion.
Interest income came in at Rs 1.8 billion, growing by 46% YoY and 32% QoQ. Marginal trading facility book stood at Rs 14 billion versus Rs 10.9 billion in Q1 FY24.
Cost-to-income ratio increased significantly at 48.7% (versus our estimate of 52.6%), a decline of 270 bp sequentially. Expenses came in 4.5% lower than our estimates. This is because admin and other expenses came in 7% lower than expectations.
Profit after tax grew 42% YoY to Rs 3 billion, beating our estimates by 7%. Quarterly gross client acquisition run rate stood at 2.1 million, up 60% QoQ.
The number of orders stood at 338 million in Q2 FY24, up 36% QoQ. This was broadly in line with estimates.
The Board has declared the second interim dividend for FY24 at the rate of Rs 12.7 per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
