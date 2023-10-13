Angel One Q2 Results Review - Inline Revenue; Profits Higher Than Expectations: Motilal Oswal

Angel One's net revenue grew 48% YoY and 30% QoQ to Rs 6.7 billion (in line with our estimate).

40% YoY growth in gross broking business was driven by the F&O segment (up 45% YoY and up 32% QoQ) at Rs 6.2 billion and the cash broking segment (up 19% YoY, up 43% QoQ and 27% above our estimates) at Rs 0.8 billion.

Interest income came in at Rs 1.8 billion, growing by 46% YoY and 32% QoQ. Marginal trading facility book stood at Rs 14 billion versus Rs 10.9 billion in Q1 FY24.

Cost-to-income ratio increased significantly at 48.7% (versus our estimate of 52.6%), a decline of 270 bp sequentially. Expenses came in 4.5% lower than our estimates. This is because admin and other expenses came in 7% lower than expectations.

Profit after tax grew 42% YoY to Rs 3 billion, beating our estimates by 7%.  Quarterly gross client acquisition run rate stood at 2.1 million, up 60% QoQ.

The number of orders stood at 338 million in Q2 FY24, up 36% QoQ. This was broadly in line with estimates.

The Board has declared the second interim dividend for FY24 at the rate of Rs 12.7 per share.