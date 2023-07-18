Angel One Q1 Results Review - Upping The Ante On Cross-Sell May Bolster Fintech Proposition: ICICI Securities

Angel One Ltd. is gradually focusing on its business strategy to expand product portfolio beyond broking and increasing the reach through improved digital collaboration with offline partners, while continually augmenting its core digital capability through SuperApp.

Angel One is also open to suitable inorganic opportunity. While the degree of success in an aggressive fintech strategy remains to be seen, we remain positive on more than 15% earnings compound annual growth rate potential driven by core business growth while cross-sell optionalities are likely to become more tangible in FY24-25E.

However, post 35% rally in stock price over past three months, we downgrade the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' as core broking earnings will remain dependent on capital market momentum.

We expect revenue/opex/profit after tax CAGR of 16/17.5/17% between FY23-25E.

Our revised target price stands at Rs 1,622 (earlier: Rs 1,590) based on 12 times (unchanged) FY25E earnings per share of Rs 135 (earlier Rs 133).

Risks include capital market volatility, higher costs in new initiatives and restriction on client onboarding in the authorised partner channel as per recent NSE order.