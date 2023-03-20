An Analysis Of India’s Urban Labour Market: Motilal Oswal
Quality of employment has deteriorated in the post-Covid period.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
About five years ago, the Government of India started publishing key employment and unemployment indicators in the current weekly status only for the urban areas on a quarterly basis. The data is available from the June 2018 quarter (Q1 FY19) to the December 2022 quarter Q3 FY23).
In this note, we analyse India’s urban employment trends and compare post-Covid developments (from Q4 FY20 to Q3 FY23) with pre-Covid trends (for six quarters from Q1 FY19 to Q3 FY20). Although the headline numbers show improvement, the details are concerning.
The characteristics of the urban workforce are very different from those of the rural workforce and the national level workforce. The agriculture sector accounts for only 5-6% of the urban workforce, while one-third of the workforce is engaged in the secondary sector (including construction) and the remaining 60-62% is associated with the services sector.
Further, almost half of the workforce in the urban sector (on CWS basis) is classified as ‘regular salaried/wage employees’, while about 40% is ‘self-employed’ and the remaining 12% is ‘casual labour’.
Headline numbers suggest that the labor force participation ratio and the worker-population ratio have been much higher in recent quarters than in the pre-Covid quarters, while the unemployment rate is much lower.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.