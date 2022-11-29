Amid Declining Crude Prices, Refining Marketing Mix Turns Favourable For OMCs: ICICI Securities

Brent crude price slump in past few days has enlivened prospects to some extent for India’s oil marketing companies. The said prices have fallen to $85/barrel of oil levels on the back of:

accelerated Covid lockdowns in major cities of China, Europe’s price cap of $65-70/barrel of oil on Russian crude exports, and the recent gasoline (petrol) inventory build-up in the U.S.

We believe the Europe’s price cap of $65-70/barrel of oil is more than comfortable for Russia to keep supplying oil to the market as their production cost is estimated at less than $20/bbl and actual realisations have been at $15-20/bbl to Brent in recent months.

Estimates of CY23 oil demand growth by ~2 million barrels per day factor-in a demand recovery in China back to pre-CY21 levels.

However, the macro environment suggests that the demand estimates of industry associations like International Energy Agency/Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries will get downgraded even more sharply over the next few months, which will keep prices in check.