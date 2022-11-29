Amid Declining Crude Prices, Refining Marketing Mix Turns Favourable For OMCs: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Brent crude price slump in past few days has enlivened prospects to some extent for India’s oil marketing companies. The said prices have fallen to $85/barrel of oil levels on the back of:
accelerated Covid lockdowns in major cities of China,
Europe’s price cap of $65-70/barrel of oil on Russian crude exports, and
the recent gasoline (petrol) inventory build-up in the U.S.
We believe the Europe’s price cap of $65-70/barrel of oil is more than comfortable for Russia to keep supplying oil to the market as their production cost is estimated at less than $20/bbl and actual realisations have been at $15-20/bbl to Brent in recent months.
Estimates of CY23 oil demand growth by ~2 million barrels per day factor-in a demand recovery in China back to pre-CY21 levels.
However, the macro environment suggests that the demand estimates of industry associations like International Energy Agency/Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries will get downgraded even more sharply over the next few months, which will keep prices in check.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
