Ami Organics Q4 Results Review - Pricing In Positives: HDFC Securities

Ami Organics Ltd.'s revenue grew 30/22% YoY/QoQ at Rs 1,864 million led by a robust growth in the advanced pharma intermediates business. Ebitda grew 58/33% YoY/QoQ to Rs 409 million, with the Ebitda margin coming in at 21.9% (+396/+171bps YoY/QoQ).

Ebitda margin improved on account of a higher operating leverage. Adjusted profit after tax grew 28/22% YoY/QoQ to Rs 272 million.

Management call takeaways: