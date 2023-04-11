AMCs Q4 Results Preview - Core Profitability To Remain Stable: Prabhudas Lilladher
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Industry monthly average assets under management as at February 2023 stood at Rs 40.5 trillion of which equity/debt share was 39.0%/18.3%. Excluding new fund offers, January 2023 and Feb-23 combined, saw equity net flows of Rs 219 billion compared to Rs 111 billion in Q3 FY23.
As March usually sees an uptick, net equity flows in Q4 FY23 are expected to be stronger QoQ. We anticipate trend reversal in debt for Q4 FY23E since-
debt outflows in Jan-Feb 2023 were Rs 118 billion (versus Rs 290 billion in Q3 FY23) and
debt would have seen inflows in March 2023, as debt MF are to be taxed as STCG with-effect-from April 01, 2023.
We expect companies in our coverage to see lower overall/equity quarterly average AuM growth at 1.4%/1.0% QoQ (versus 3.4%/6.1% in Q3 FY23) due to weaker equity markets and continuing debt outflows in Jan-Feb-23.
QAAuM growth for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. would be superior to UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. owing to better equity performance, although UTI AMC could see sharper QoQ growth in core income as yields are expected to stabilise QoQ (fall last quarter).
Core profit after tax yields may enhance 1.2 bps QoQ to 23 bps as UTI AMC tax rate is expected to normalise QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
