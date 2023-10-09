AMCs Q2 Results Preview - Healthy Growth In Equity To Protect Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher

Industry monthly average assets under management as at August 2023 stood at Rs 46.94 trillion of which equity/debt share was 39%/19%. Excluding new fund offerings, July 2023 and August 2023 combined, saw equity net flows of Rs 276.35 billion compared to Rs 120.44 billion in Q1 FY23 as Q1 is usually soft partly due to fall in ELSS flows.

Equity quarterly average assets under management growth is expected to be strong for FY24E as closing equity (including balanced) AuM has seen healthy year-to-date growth of 20.2% as at Aug-23.

On the flipside, due to stronger AuM growth equity yields could fall more sharply owing to the TER structure. As equity market has done well, we expect companies in our coverage to see better overall/equity QAAuM growth at 8.1%/12.5% QoQ (versus 6.6%/6.1% in Q1 FY24).

Equity QAAuM growth for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. would be superior to UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. owing to stronger equity performance, although both AMCs could see a similar QoQ growth in core income at ~9%.