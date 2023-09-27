AMCs - Improving Ebitda Growth Outlook Compared To Past Five Years: ICICI Securities

The combination of assets under management growth and yield decline for asset management companies has led to moderate earnings growth for most AMCs over the last five years (aggregate Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 8.2% for listed AMCs between FY18- 23).

However, the current phase promises a better balance considering that stock AUM with upfront commissions may be much lower now in the system while better capital market may lead to an increase in equity mix (already seen in H1 CY23).

We estimate 13/17/12/9% Ebitda CAGR over FY23-25E for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd./ Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd./ Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd./ UTI Asset Management Company Ltd., respectively.

The continued traction in industry systematic investment plan (total SIP accounts stand at 69.7 million as of August 2023 with average monthly flow of Rs 148 billion in FY24-to-date) trends reiterates the long-term growth potential in the sector.