AMCs - Improving Ebitda Growth Outlook Compared To Past Five Years: ICICI Securities
Industry operating parameters remain healthy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The combination of assets under management growth and yield decline for asset management companies has led to moderate earnings growth for most AMCs over the last five years (aggregate Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 8.2% for listed AMCs between FY18- 23).
However, the current phase promises a better balance considering that stock AUM with upfront commissions may be much lower now in the system while better capital market may lead to an increase in equity mix (already seen in H1 CY23).
We estimate 13/17/12/9% Ebitda CAGR over FY23-25E for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd./ Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd./ Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd./ UTI Asset Management Company Ltd., respectively.
The continued traction in industry systematic investment plan (total SIP accounts stand at 69.7 million as of August 2023 with average monthly flow of Rs 148 billion in FY24-to-date) trends reiterates the long-term growth potential in the sector.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
General Insurance - ICICI Lombard Outperforms In Health But Lags In Motor In August: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.