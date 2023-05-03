Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review - Synergies Paying Off; New Capacity To Drive Growth: Axis Securities

Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported volume/revenue growth of 8%/8% YoY (above expectations) while Ebitda and Ebitda margin stood below our expectations. The company reported a profit of Rs 502 crore (above expectations), up 1% and 36%YoY and QoQ.

Ambuja Cements recorded an Ebitda margin of 18.5% (expectation of 19.4%) against 20.1% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 8.1 million tonnes per annum, up 8% YoY and 5% QoQ. Ambuja Cement’s Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 973, down 8% YoY but higher by 20% QoQ and it reported blended realization/tonne of Rs 5,388 against Rs 5,241 YoY, up 3% YoY and flattish QoQ.

The company’s cost/tonne was reduced by 6% QoQ to Rs 4,282 driven by lower power/fuel costs.

Outlook:

Given the company’s superior positioning in key markets of North, West, and East regions, cost-saving initiatives undertaken, and synergies with other group companies of Adani, growth momentum is expected to continue moving ahead.

Furthermore, given the government’s keen focus on infrastructure and low-cost affordable housing and revival in rural demand, we expect Ambuja Cement to improve its performance going forward.

We expect the company to grow its volume/revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 8%/10%/10%/12% over FY22-FY25E.