Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review - Roadmap Is Awaited: IDBI Capital
We await plant wise details on capacity addition as any delay could make Ambuja Cements lose market share versus Ultratech Cement.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 Ebitda came largely in line with our/ consensus estimates. Consolidated volume declined by 2% YoY in Q4 where as its peers has reported double digit volume increase.
Business was impacted from trucker strike in HP and this is resolved now. Ebitda/tonne improvement was healthy at Rs 973 versus Rs 813 QoQ and is led by lower fuel cost and other expenses.
And has guided Ebitda/tonne of 1200-1400/tonne in FY24E. Ambuja Cements has reiterated its goal of doubling capacity by FY28E to 140 million tonnes per annum on consolidated basis; we would wait for further on its detail plans for the same.
We await plant wise details on capacity addition as any delay could make Ambuja Cements lose market share versus Ultratech Cement Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.