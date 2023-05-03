Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review - QoQ Better Quarter, Fair Valuation: Dolat Capital
Ambuja Cements reported results beat on estimates, however realization below estimates.
Dolat Capital Report
Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported results beat on estimates, however realization below estimates.
Ambuja Cements posted +8.4% YoY (+3.1% QoQ) revenue to Rs 42.6 billion led by +8.1% YoY (+5.2% QoQ) volume to 8.1 million tonne, which was partially offset by +0.2% YoY (-2.0% QoQ) realisation/tonne to Rs 5,255. Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax -0.6%/ +17.9% YoY to Rs 7.9 billion/ Rs 5.8 billion.
We broadly maintain our revenue estimates for FY24E/ FY25E, however increase Ebitda estimates for FY24E/ FY25E factoring lower cost.
Accordingly, we increase adjusted profit after tax estimates by 8.3% for FY24E and maintain adjusted profit after tax estimates for FY25E.
We expect -7.0%/ +12.5%/ -1.6% revenue/ Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY25E led by -16.4%/ +5.2% volume growth and -1.5%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
