Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review - Improved Operational Efficiencies Via Group Synergies: ICICI Direct

Ambuja Cements Ltd.’s financial performance for Q4 CY22 improved sharply backed by improved operational efficiencies through group synergies.

Net revenues were up 10.4% YoY, 12.5% QoQ to Rs 4128.5 crore, led by better sales volume.

Ebitda margin rose 687 basis points QoQ to 15.2% (versus our estimate: 12.2%). On per tonne basis, Ebitda/tonne was Rs 813/tonne versus our estimate of Rs 678/tonne.

While Ambuja Cements incurred exceptional expenditure of Rs 56 crore towards IT transition costs, better margins and higher other income led to net profit growth of 46% YoY, 167% QoQ to Rs 369 crore.

The management plans to increase consolidated capacity to ~140 million tonne in next five years (i.e. at 16% compound annual growth rate). Promoter to make equity infusion of Rs 20,000 crore for the said purpose.

The new clinker capacity at Marwar Rajasthan (1.8 million tonne cement, three million tonne clinker) and grinding unit in Punjab (1.5 mt) to come on stream by end of CY23 while capacity expansion (7 mt cement, 3.2 mt clinker) in east (capex of Rs 3500 crore) is likely to get completed by Q4 CY24E.

It has a strong balance sheet. Also, the group’s exposure into energy and logistics will help it to improve cost dynamics and gain supply chain efficiencies.