Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review - Ambitious Growth Targets, Cost Saving Guidance: Motilal Oswal
Targets cost reduction of Rs 300-400/tonne in FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s operating performance in the January-March 2023 quarter was in line with our estimates, with Ebitda at Rs 7.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 7.8 billion) and Ebitda/tonne at Rs 977 (estimate: Rs 951).
Higher other income and a lower tax rate led to a ~21% beat in adjusted profit after tax at Rs 5.6 billion.
Ambuja Cements' management aims to double the grinding capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum in the next five years and has outlined the first phase of expansion of ~11 mtpa (orders will be placed in the near term).
It targets cost reductions of Rs 300- 400/tonne and aims to achieve Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1,200-1,400/tonne in FY24.
We largely maintain our earnings estimates, with Ebitda/tonne assumptions of Rs 1,078/Rs 1,162 in FY24E/25E. Cost-saving strategies and equipment ordering will be key monitorables for a constructive view on the company.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.