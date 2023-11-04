Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Review - Timely Execution Should Yield Results: Nirmal Bang
The company expects future cost reductions through long-term sourcing of fly ash via contracts and synthetic gypsum manufacturing.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s overall revenue came in 14% lower than our estimate (actual/estimated: Rs 74,240 million/Rs 86,308 million) due to reported volume decline of 14% YoY (actual/estimated: 13.1 metric tonne/15.2 metric tonne).
The acquisition of Sanghi Cements will expand the company's market reach in Gujarat and coastal markets. Focus is on increasing Ebitda, optimising warehouse space and balancing rail and road transport to reduce costs and increase margins.
Despite having a high base, we anticipate robust revenue growth during FY24-FY25.
To account for the capacity expansion (organic and Sanghi Industries Ltd. acquisition), we have increased our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda estimates by 3%/19% and earning per share estimates by 6%/17%, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 602 (versus Rs 548 earlier).
We have maintained our 'Buy' rating on Ambuja Cements and value the stock at 12 times September 2025E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mankind Pharma Q2 Results Review - Domestic Business Growth Weaker Than Expected: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.