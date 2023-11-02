Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Review -Reclaiming Market Share With 140 Mtpa Target: Yes Securities

Under new management, Ambuja Cements targets to reach 140 million tonner per annum by FY28E to regain the lost market share. In this endeavor, Ambuja Cements plans to add 14 mtpa grinding unit and 12.75 mtpa clinker units with a capex outlay of ~Rs 70 billion (65% Ambuja Cements standalone).

Also, Sanghi industries Ltd. acquisition at enterprise value of Rs 50 billion ($100/tonnee) has a 6.1 mtpa cement/ 6.5 mtpa clinker capacity with 1000 mt of limestone reserve and its future expansion. This strategic move will increase the console capacity to 101 mtpa (45.5 mtpa standalone and excluding group capacity) by FY26E.

As a result, incremental volume from new capacities is expected from FY25E onwards, while standalone cement volume should grow at 10% compound annual growth rate over FY24- 26E complimented by master supply agreement.

The promoter group committed to infuse Rs 200 billion towards subscribing share warrants, of which Rs 50 billion has been received and the rest is expected to exercise on or before April 2024.

We valued Ambuja Cements on SOTP based valuation with a standalone entity valued at 14 times EV/Ebitda and Ambuja Cements' stake in ACC Ld. at 10 times EV/Ebitda on FY26E by adding Rs 40 billion net cash and Sanghi Industries at Rs 50 billion EV. Thus, we arrived at target price of Rs 487 with a 'Buy' rating.