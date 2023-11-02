Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Review - Operating Performance Inline; Volume Below Estimate: Motilal Oswal
Capacity expansion of 19.2 mtpa planned, largely to come after H2 FY25
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s (standalone) Ebitda came in at Rs 7.7 billion versus our estimate of Rs 8.1 billion due to lower-than-expected volume (5% miss). Ebitda/tonne came in at Rs 1,020 (estimate: Rs 1,010) and operating profit margin stood at 19.5% (in line). However, adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 6.4 billion (22% above our estimate), led by a sharp increase in ‘other income’ (up eight times YoY).
Consolidated sales volume grew by a mere 2% YoY, indicating a market share loss for the group.
The management reiterated its guidance of doubling grinding capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum by FY28. Ambuja Cements outlined its grinding capacity addition plan of 19.2 mtpa, which will largely be commissioned post Q2 FY25 in a phased manner.
The completion of Sanghi Industries’ acquisition (likely to be completed in Q3 FY24) and commissioning of a few capacities (1 mtpa each at Ametha and Dahej) in H2 FY24 are expected to drive volume growth for the company.
We upgrade our FY24 earnings per share estimates by 13%, given the higher ‘other Income’ while maintaining our Ebitda estimates.
Ambuja Cements trades at 14.3 times/13.2 times/11.6 times FY24E/FY25E/FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 450 based on 14 times September-25E EV/Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.