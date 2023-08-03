Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Review - Synergies Paying Off; New Capacity To Drive Growth: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported volume/revenue/Ebitda growth of 23%/18%/39% YoY (above expectations), led by higher volume and efficiency gains during the quarter.

The company reported a profit of Rs 645 crore (above expectations), down 38% YoY owing to higher dividend income from subsidiary ACC Ltd., but up 28% on a QoQ basis.

Operational excellence initiatives are aiding in the reduction of operating costs, logistics costs, and expansion of Ebitda margins.

Ambuja Cements recorded an Ebitda margin of 20.1% (expectation of 20.3%) against 17.1% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 9.1 million tonnes per annum, up 23% YoY and 12% QoQ.

Ambuja Cements’ Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1,042, higher by 13%/7% YoY/QoQ and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,197 against Rs 5,404 YoY, down 1%/4% QoQ/YoY.

Ambuja Cements’ cost/tonne declined by 3%/7% QoQ/YoY to Rs 4,155 on account of operating leverage benefit, lower power/fuel costs, and lower staff costs.