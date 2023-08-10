Ambuja Cements - Capacity Expansion Announced; Cost Reductions A Key Focus: Motilal Oswal
Expensive valuations; retain 'Neutral'.
Motilal Oswal Report
The key highlights of Ambuja Cement Ltd.’s FY23 annual report:
announcing cement capacity expansion of 14 million tonnes per annum through organic growth; the capacity is expected to be commissioned in the next 24-months;
implementing cost-reduction initiatives by increasing its green power share to ~43% by FY24; the objective is being realized through the installation of waste heat recovery system and solar power plants; and
has given advances of Rs 9.25 billion to a related party to secure the rights for raw material/fuel under a long-term supply arrangement for its upcoming cement manufacturing plant at Mundra, Gujarat (likely to commissioned by FY26E).
