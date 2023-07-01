Ambuja Cements - Building A Better Tomorrow: Dolat Capital

Ambuja Cements Ltd. in its FY23 annual report , highlights its core focus area on sustainability and is continuously working towards addressing challenges like climate and energy, environment, circular economy and community.

Post the acquisition by Adani Group (ACC Ltd. plus Ambuja Cements), company has adopted a three-pronged approach to cater growth for its cement business and realize cost savings ~Rs 500/tonne on Ebitda across its operations.

Adani Group has undertaken an ambitious plan to double its cement capacity by 2028.