Ambuja Cements, ACC Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Ambuja Cement - Cost controls drive margin recovery QoQ

During Q4 FY23, Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported only 5% QoQ standalone volume growth (capacity constraints). Unitary Ebitda recovered Rs 145 per metric tonne QoQ to Rs 973 per metric tonne led by continued opex reductions, which more than offset for lower net sales realisation.

Ambuja remains committed to doubling its consolidated capacity over the next five years. It is also working on various cost-reduction exercises to boost margins by an ambitious Rs 300-400 per metric tonne. Opex reduction and major capacity expansions remain key catalysts for valuation re-rating.