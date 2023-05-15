Ambuja Cement - Walking The Talk: ICICI Securities
Ambuja Cement on May 12, 2023 formally announced the placing of orders for eight million tonnes per annum clinker expansion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Keeping up with its commitment (given during FY23 earning call) of placing equipment orders for capacity expansion soon, Ambuja Cement Ltd. on May 12, 2023 formally announced the placing of orders for eight million tonnes per annum clinker expansion.
The capex, which will enable cement production of 14 mtpa, is scheduled to commission in 24 months and will be funded entirely through internal accruals.
The planned capex is a part of Ambuja Cements’ (consolidated) undeterred vision to double production capacity in five years. This is a positive development for Ambuja Cements as it offers growth visibility and confirms company’s aspiration to pursue aggressive growth.
However, for cement sector, we maintain our view that the start of capex cycle by Ambuja Cements can stoke race for capacity share among incumbents.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.