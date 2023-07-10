Amber Enterprises - Transforming Into An Air Conditioner Solutions Player: Yes Securities

Our interaction with management of Amber Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd. suggests that the company is gradually transforming into an air-conditioning solutions provider, thereby improving its wallet share from brands that have or are in process of setting up captive manufacturing capabilities.

Amber Enterprises is expected to outperform the industry as-

completed reliability testing for critical electronic/mechanical components for room AC and is also winning orders, acquired capabilities and approvals for railways, which is aggressively increasing AC coaches, expects small exports order in the current fiscal, being on the verge of completion of three-year testing period; launching new product categories of wearables, hearables, and telecom products; major capex cycle is over, which will boost utilisation levels and improve return ratios.

Given its leadership position in outsourced room AC market, as also the potential to outperform room AC industry in medium term, we are upbeat about the stock.