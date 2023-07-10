Amber Enterprises - Transforming Into An Air Conditioner Solutions Player: Yes Securities
Supply of critical components in both electronics and mechanical segments to drive strong double-digit growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Our interaction with management of Amber Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd. suggests that the company is gradually transforming into an air-conditioning solutions provider, thereby improving its wallet share from brands that have or are in process of setting up captive manufacturing capabilities.
Amber Enterprises is expected to outperform the industry as-
completed reliability testing for critical electronic/mechanical components for room AC and is also winning orders,
acquired capabilities and approvals for railways, which is aggressively increasing AC coaches,
expects small exports order in the current fiscal, being on the verge of completion of three-year testing period;
launching new product categories of wearables, hearables, and telecom products;
major capex cycle is over, which will boost utilisation levels and improve return ratios.
Given its leadership position in outsourced room AC market, as also the potential to outperform room AC industry in medium term, we are upbeat about the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Durables Q1 Results Preview - Unseasonal Rains, Soft Demand, Competitive Pricing: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.