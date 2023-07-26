Amber Enterprises Q1 Results Review - A Mixed Bag; Healthy Growth, Margin Outlook: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
Amber Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was a mixed bag (revenue down 7% YoY, Ebitda/profit up 33%/9% on strong 7.8% margin).
Component strategy, which led to a change in the product mix, helped improve margins, despite weak room AC demand arising from unseasonal weather patterns.
Post strong recovery in FY23 (revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax up 65%/52%/47% YoY), management has guided 15-20%, 35-40% and 20-25% growth, respectively, in its mobility, electronics and motor divisions for FY24.
The room AC and components division is expected to outpace industry growth (upped guidance to 7-8% from flattish earlier).
We retain our estimates post Q1 result and expect Amber Enterprises to record 17%/27%/41% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E (FY20-23: 20%/11%/flat), with 105 bps expansion in its Ebitda margin to ~7%.
Return on invested capital too is expected to expand ~400 bps to 16.4% in FY25E. With maintain our 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 2,590 for Amber Enterprises, based on 28 times FY25E earnings per share of ~Rs 93.
