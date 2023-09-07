Amber Enterprises - Infra Boost In Mobility Remains A Bright Spot: Nirmal Bang
Increased room AC penetration over medium term bodes well.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. The management outlined the growing opportunities for Amber Enterprises, especially in the mobility (Sidwal) and electronics division. The management sounded quite optimistic about the long term prospects of the the room AC business considering the lower room AC penetration in India.
The company has been making consistent efforts in increasing the wallet share from its existing customers; its offering has increased to 10% of the bill of materials versus 4-5% two years ago.
We maintain 'Accumulate' on Amber with a revised target price of Rs 2,965, valuing it at 28 times (earlier 25 times) June-2025E earning per share. We remain positive about Amber’s long-term growth prospects.
Rising share of high-margin components business, increased penetration in RAC, repayment of highcost debt and lack of significant greenfield capex FY25 onwards bode well for return ratios.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.