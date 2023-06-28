Amber Enterprises - Component Business Reduces Impact Of Room AC Slowdown: Prabhudas Lilladher

We met with management of Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd. to gauge

demand scenario in room AC sector in its season’s strong quarter, progress in Amber’s business diversification and capacity ramp-up and margin profile post business diversification.

Room AC sector saw slugging demand in Q1 FY24, as per management, while Amber Enterprises is expecting growth on account of increase in its component manufacturing business and association with most brands besides its component supply.

The company reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 27%/18%/21% over FY18-23. Management expects room AC components contribution to increase from 30% to 50% and mobility division to reach Rs 10 billion in next five years. Also, electronics and motors division expected revenue growth of 30-35% in FY24.

Amber is trading at 38 times/28 times on FY24/FY25E consensus earnings.