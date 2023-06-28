Amber Enterprises - Component Business Reduces Impact Of Room AC Slowdown: Prabhudas Lilladher
Electronics and motors division expected revenue growth of 30-35% in FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We met with management of Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd. to gauge
demand scenario in room AC sector in its season’s strong quarter,
progress in Amber’s business diversification and capacity ramp-up and
margin profile post business diversification.
Room AC sector saw slugging demand in Q1 FY24, as per management, while Amber Enterprises is expecting growth on account of increase in its component manufacturing business and association with most brands besides its component supply.
The company reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 27%/18%/21% over FY18-23. Management expects room AC components contribution to increase from 30% to 50% and mobility division to reach Rs 10 billion in next five years. Also, electronics and motors division expected revenue growth of 30-35% in FY24.
Amber is trading at 38 times/28 times on FY24/FY25E consensus earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.