Amara Raja Q4 Results Review - Below Estimate; Tepid Revenue Growth Hurts Overall Performance: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Investing INR13b to set up 2GWh Li-ion cell plant
Weak revenue growth dragged down AMRJ’s overall performance in 4QFY23. Its New Energy business has started contributing, albeit marginally. It has finalized investments for the li-ion cell manufacturing plant, with the first phase of 2GWH expected to commence in FY25, though it is yet to decide on a technology partner for this foray.
We raise FY24E/FY25E EPS by 9%/12% to factor in the benefit from falling RM costs (margin gains). We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR690/share (12x Mar’25E EPS).
