Amara Raja - Moderation In The Raw Material Price, Improving Volume Will Drive Margin Growth: Geojit

During Q4 FY23, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.'s revenue grew by 11% YoY, led by robust demand in the automotive and aftermarket segments. Exports showed very healthy growth in Middle East and Southeast Asian markets. As expected, Ebitda margin expanded by 380 basis points to 13.9% in Q4, making it the highest figure in the past five quarters. The average lead price witnessed respite, as a result , profit after tax grew by 89% YoY.

Currently, the lead price is trading at Rs 175/kg, which is likely to witness moderation. The company announced the current expansion in the lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility will be culminated under a wholly-owned subsidiary that will set up a multi-gigawatt hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, as it intends to set up a domestic manufacturing eco-system for the same.

Currently, the new energy or lithium business is doing Rs 250 crore, and planning to reach Rs 750 crore in the current fiscal year. The demand signal is positive across all segments and we believe respite in the commodity price and cost optimisation to limit margin degradation.