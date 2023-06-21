Amara Raja - Moderation In The Raw Material Price, Improving Volume Will Drive Margin Growth: Geojit
Currently, the pilot project with regard to the technology transfer from ISRO is progressing as per schedule.
Geojit Research Report
During Q4 FY23, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.'s revenue grew by 11% YoY, led by robust demand in the automotive and aftermarket segments. Exports showed very healthy growth in Middle East and Southeast Asian markets. As expected, Ebitda margin expanded by 380 basis points to 13.9% in Q4, making it the highest figure in the past five quarters. The average lead price witnessed respite, as a result , profit after tax grew by 89% YoY.
Currently, the lead price is trading at Rs 175/kg, which is likely to witness moderation. The company announced the current expansion in the lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility will be culminated under a wholly-owned subsidiary that will set up a multi-gigawatt hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, as it intends to set up a domestic manufacturing eco-system for the same.
Currently, the new energy or lithium business is doing Rs 250 crore, and planning to reach Rs 750 crore in the current fiscal year. The demand signal is positive across all segments and we believe respite in the commodity price and cost optimisation to limit margin degradation.
Strategy to power newer mobility
Amara Raja’s investments in capacity expansion are in line with the future demand for two/three-wheeler and four-wheeler. The company has launched several strategic initiatives to take advantage of alternative power batteries both through lithium ion and other new age chemistries that are enabling faster transformation in renewable energy, electric mobility, microgrids, etc.
The first commercial production for sell side will take anywhere between 24–30 months to start two gigawatt hours of production. Currently, the pilot project with regard to the technology transfer from Indian Space Research Organisation is progressing as per schedule and has started supplying lithium battery packs and chargers to three-wheeler applications.
