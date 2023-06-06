All Engines Of Equity Valuations Firing, May Spur Risky Behaviour Typical Of A Bull Market: ICICI Securities

From a peak of ~7.6% in June 2022, the 10-year bond yield (risk free rate) has dipped to sub 7% currently as the aggressive interest rate tightening cycle peaked. Equity risk premium indicators for India have also dipped significantly over the past one year in the form of:

Sharp decline in CDS of India 10-year bond from 230 basis points to ~150 bps currently; twin deficit outlook (current account deficit and fiscal deficit) improving significantly; stability in Indian rupee, lower crude oil prices and interest rate dipping within Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone; and receding fear index (VIX ~11.5).

Along with drivers of ‘cost of equity’ dipping, earnings growth outlook also improved with Q4 FY23 earnings season having significantly higher number of beats and in-line results as compared to misses; gross domestic product growth has been robust resulting in an upgrade in FY23 growth to 7.2%.