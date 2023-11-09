Alkyl Amines Q2 Results Review - Muted Led By Pricing Pressure, Higher Competition: Motilal Oswal

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. Q2 FY24 revenue was lower than our expectation and declined 14% YoY, primarily due to increased Chinese dumping amid the company’s aggressive pricing in two-three products. Gross margin expanded to 45.7% in Q2. Ebitda, at Rs 483 million, was lower than our estimate due to higherthan-anticipated other expenses. This resulted in an Ebitdam of 13.7%.

Management highlighted that demand from the domestic market is decent enough, although some pressure exists in the agrochemical and pharma sectors. Demand has been weaker in Europe and Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions than it has historically been. Some customers, though, are expecting demand to accelerate once the situation normalises.

Alcohol prices are expected to remain at elevated levels for the next year and Alkyl Amines hasn’t been able to pass on the price increase completely to customers. That being said, Alkyl Amines has maintained its market share in the domestic market, if not gained, even during the slowdown. The company, though, has been sacrificing margin in order to maintain its market share.

The company has commissioned its ethyl amine capacity of ~30 kilo tonnes per annum, and steady progress is being seen from the same.

Management intends to run it at a lower capacity than the nameplate one and then gradually ramp up as demand keeps on growing (at 5-7% per year). Alkyl Amines has a 70% market share in ethyl amine in the domestic market.

Due to underperformance in H1, we have cut our revenue/Ebitda/earning per share estimates by 10%/15%/21% for FY24 and Ebitda/earning per share estimates by 6%/8% for FY25.

The stock is trading at ~39 times FY25E earning per share of Rs 55.3 and ~26 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock, and value it at 35 times FY25E earning per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,935.