Alkyl Amines - Acetonitrile Prices Soften; Demand Expected To Remain Strong: Motilal Oswal

Acetonitrile demand is expected to stay strong, led by a recovery in demand from the pharma sector. ACN is used as a solvent in the pharma industry to produce antibiotics and insulin, apart from usage in the textile and plastic industry.

Much of the acetonitrile produced globally is as a by-product of acrylonitrile. This makes the production of ACN dependent on the demand of acrylonitrile in the market. Only China and India produce ACN through the ammonolysis of acetic acid.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is the largest ACN player in India with a capacity of ~30 thousand tonnes per annum.

At present, the capacity of its closest competitor is one-third that of Alkyl Amines. Its competitor is expanding capacity, with a new upgraded technology with cost advantages.

We expect return on equity to improve to 29% for FY24 from 25% in FY22.