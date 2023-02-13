Alkem Labs Q3 Review - Strong Operating Leverage Drives Earnings Growth: Motilal Oswal

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. delivered a strong beat in Q3 FY23 as Ebitda/profit after tax exceeded our estimates by 26%/22%, led by controlled costs and a higher off-take of seasonal products in the U.S. generics segment.

The execution was superior in the domestic formulation segment, with a healthy outperformance compared to the industry. We raise Alkem Labs' FY23E earnings per share by 3% and maintain FY24E/FY25E EPS.

Due to business headwinds like pricing pressure in the U.S. and higher operational costs, we expect a 22% YoY earnings decline in FY23.

However, with cost saving measures, improving medical representative productivity and a healthy abbreviated new drug application pipeline for U.S. generics, we expect a 29% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25.