Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Review: Seasonality Drives Revenue, Price Cut Hits Margin: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Alkem Laboratories’ (Alkem) Q4FY23 India growth of 17% YoY was driven mainly by better demand for flu-related products while traction in its chronic portfolio too was healthy. However, mandated price cuts in India dented gross margins by 170bps. Discontinuation of St. Louis plant will aid cost savings of Rs 700mn-800mn (60-70bps margin benefit) and help bring about a nominal 200bps improvement in overall FY24 EBITDA margin. Alkem’s India business growth is anticipated to be in double digits and decline in the US will likely be arrested next year, though margins may remain range-bound at 15-16%. Alkem trades at a pricey 27x / 24x FY24E / FY25E earnings due to higher sales contribution from India. Reiterate ADD with a revised target price of Rs3,750/share (earlier: Rs 3,650).
