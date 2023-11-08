Alembic Pharma Q2 Results Review - Miss On Operating Performance: Dolat Capital
Launch momentum is critical for U.S. growth
Dolat Capital Report
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 showed a weak operating performance with Ebitda margin below estimates while revenue was in line with our estimates.
Revenues at Rs 15.9 billion (in line), grew by 8.1%/7.3% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 2.1 billion below estimate (-16.3%YoY/4.8% QoQ). Ebitda margin at 13.1% was below estimates due to lower gross margin and higher other expenses led by increase in expenses of new facilities to the tune of Rs 600-700 million in Q2.
Valuation
We believe, Alembic Pharma's Ebitda margin to remain under pressure in near term given the expensing of new facilities with no significant increase in sales. Given the price erosion in the U.S. business, we believe U.S. capex monetisation by ramping up complex launches will be critical to earnings growth.
With expensive valuation, we believe there is limited upside from current levels. Rolling over to FY26 and maintain our 'Sell' rating at 19 times FY26E price/earning with a revised target price of Rs 733.
