Alembic Pharma Q2 Results Review - Miss On Operating Performance: Dolat Capital

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 showed a weak operating performance with Ebitda margin below estimates while revenue was in line with our estimates.

Revenues at Rs 15.9 billion (in line), grew by 8.1%/7.3% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 2.1 billion below estimate (-16.3%YoY/4.8% QoQ). Ebitda margin at 13.1% was below estimates due to lower gross margin and higher other expenses led by increase in expenses of new facilities to the tune of Rs 600-700 million in Q2.