Alcoa Q2 Result Review- Challenging Quarter; Lower Raw Material Cost An Advantage For Future: ICICI Securities
Mixed macro outlook for aluminium.
ICICI Securities Report
Alcoa Corp’s Q2 CY23 performance was in line with consensus estimates. Key points:
Ebitda was impacted by lower realisation, higher production cost and lower volumes; and
working capital unlocking resulted in favourable impact of $32 million.
Going ahead, management expects both Ebitda and cash generation to improve; however, lower bauxite grades are likely to persist until mid-CY24, impacting the performance of alumina division.
Taking cues from Alcoa’s Q2 CY23 result, we perceive a mixed outlook for Hindalco Industries Ltd. as India division is likely to benefit from lower cost of raw materials while continued weakness in packaging and building and construction segments may keep Novelis’ performance subdued.
We retain 'Hold' rating on Hindalco stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 425.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
