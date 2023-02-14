Akzo Nobel India Q3 Results Review - Continuing Market Share Gain Trajectory: ICICI Securities
Strong performance in decoratives along with revival in industrial paints is likely to result in market share gains in FY23-25.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Akzo Nobel India Ltd. reported market share gains for fifth consecutive quarter due to sustained efforts in distribution expansion, new product launches and good execution. Furthermore, we are enthused that it was also able to achieve this profitably - Ebitda margin expanded (50 basis points) whereas peers like Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. and Berger Paints India Ltd. reported Ebitda margin decline of 102 basis points and 239 bps, respectively.
With correction in input cost index, we model the investments (distribution expansion, new product launches) to accelerate.
Strong performance in decoratives along with revival in industrial paints is likely to result in market share gains continuing in FY23-25.
Akzo’s industrial paints generates highest return on capital employed among peers, in our view as it offers premium and niche problem solution products to multiple customers instead of selling to handful of auto original equipment manufacturers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Indigo Paints Q3 Results Review - Operational Performance Missed Estimate: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.