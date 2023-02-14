Akzo Nobel India Q3 Results Review - Continuing Market Share Gain Trajectory: ICICI Securities

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. reported market share gains for fifth consecutive quarter due to sustained efforts in distribution expansion, new product launches and good execution. Furthermore, we are enthused that it was also able to achieve this profitably - Ebitda margin expanded (50 basis points) whereas peers like Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. and Berger Paints India Ltd. reported Ebitda margin decline of 102 basis points and 239 bps, respectively.

With correction in input cost index, we model the investments (distribution expansion, new product launches) to accelerate.

Strong performance in decoratives along with revival in industrial paints is likely to result in market share gains continuing in FY23-25.

Akzo’s industrial paints generates highest return on capital employed among peers, in our view as it offers premium and niche problem solution products to multiple customers instead of selling to handful of auto original equipment manufacturers.