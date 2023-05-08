Ajanta Pharma Q4 Results Review - Margins Impacted By Lower Branded Market Sales: Systematix

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. reported net earnings at Rs 1,223 million, which was below our/consensus estimate. The company’s Africa Rx business declined by 31% QoQ as it was severely impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the workers’ strike in France.

As supplies have resumed to normalcy, Ajanta Pharma expects to recover a part of the delayed sales in Q1 FY24. Employee incentive cost worth Rs 270 million was reclassified from 'other expenses' to 'employee cost' in Q4 FY23.

In FY24, Ajanta Pharma expects to gain 400 basis points margin improvement from lower input costs (~200 bps) and sharp reduction in freight costs (~200 bps) and is looking at generating Ebitda margin of ~25%.

The India business delivered a healthy 17.1% YoY growth, comfortably outpacing the Indian pharmaceutical market by ~200 bps in Q4 FY23. In FY23, Ajanta Pharma’s MR productivity improved by ~20%.

We remain positive on the growth outlook of the company’s branded business as it has expanded field force by ~50% for the ex-India branded markets. We also believe Ajanta Pharma is well placed to outpace IPM by 200-300 bps as it is present in fast-growing segments of the Indian market.

Higher input and freight costs coupled with price erosion in the U.S. market has impacted Ajanta Pharma’s margins in FY23.