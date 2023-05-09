Ajanta Pharma Q4 Results Review - Disappointing Performance; Outlook Remains Strong: Nirmal Bang

Ajanta Pharma Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 results missed on all fronts mainly due to lower-than-expected export branded business and operational de-leverage in margins. Revenue grew by a mere 1% YoY to Rs 8.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 9.3 billion) as strong growth in domestic formulations was almost nullified by a sharp fall in exports.

India formulations business grew by 17.1% YoY to Rs 2.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 2.8 billion), led by market-beating growth across all therapies as well as continuous strong growth in trade generics.

On the flipside, Africa and Asia branded business declined sharply by 26.5% YoY and 9.5% YoY, respectively due to a high base, currency headwinds and supply chain constraints in Franco Africa.

Ebitda margin remained subdued at ~17% due to an adverse product mix, consumption of high-cost inventories, higher freight cost and adverse impact of U.S. price erosion.

The management expects Ebitda margin to improve to ~25% in FY24, led by an improvement in gross margin on the back of normalisation of cost inflation, change in mix, normalisation of freight cost, decline in U.S. price erosion and increase in MR productivity.

Net profit grew by 32.6% YoY to Rs 1.2 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.4 billion). Inline with the entire pharma sector, FY23 was a tough year for Ajanta Pharma as well.

However, the outlook for FY24 is strong due to expectations of margin improvement along with robust growth in branded business. Hence, we have increased our multiple to 22 times from 20 times. We remain positive on Ajanta Pharma given its branded play and strong focus on the domestic market.