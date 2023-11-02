Ajanta Pharma Q2 Results Review - Domestic Outperformance Continues: Nirmal Bang
Ajanta Pharma's domestic business grew on the back of robust growth in both branded business as well as trade generics.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Q2 FY24 results beat our and consensus estimates on margins front, though revenues were in line.
Revenues grew ~10% YoY mainly due to market beating 13% growth in the domestic market, further supported by the U.S. business, which saw pricing pressure stabilise, the trend which the company believes will continue for the rest of FY24.
Ebitda margin guidance was upped to 26% (from 25% earlier) on the back of normalizing raw material and freight costs as well as favorable currency movement.
After a subdued FY23, the beginning of FY24 was strong with better-than expected improvement in margin, along with robust domestic growth. We remain positive on Ajanta Pharma given its branded play and strong focus on the domestic market.
We maintain 'Buy' on Ajanta Pharma with a revised target price of Rs 2047, valuing it at 25 times on September 25E earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Tech Mahindra - Current Restructuring Paving Way For Potential Sustainable Value Creation: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.