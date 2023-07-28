Ajanta Pharma Q1 Results Review - On Track To Outperform The Industry In Branded Generics: Motilal Oswal

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. posted in-line sales with better-than-expected profitability in Q1 FY24.

Ajanta Pharma benefited from lower raw material cost/freight cost in Q1 FY24 and expects the same to sustain over the near-to-medium term.

We raise our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 7.5% each factoring in:

the lower intensity of price erosion in the U.S. generics segment, superior execution in branded generics segment and lower operational cost.

We value Ajanta Pharma at 22 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,800.

We expect 23% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, led by 15% sales CAGR in domestic formulation/Asia and 13% sales CAGR in the U.S. segment, supported by 370 bp margin expansion.

Considering the earnings outlook and attractive valuation, we reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.