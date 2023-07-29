Ajanta Pharma Q1 Results Review - Margins Back On Track: Nirmal Bang
Domestic business grew by 14.3% YoY to Rs 3.2 bn on the back of robust growth in both branded business as well as trade generics.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results beat ours and consensus estimates on margins front, though revenues were in-line.
Revenues grew 7.4% YoY mainly due to robust 14.3% growth in domestic market, which was partially offset by the decline in Africa business due to supply chain issues, which has now normalised.
Ebitda margins were back on track with normalizing raw material and fright costs as well as favorable currency movement.
After a subdued FY23, the beginning of FY24 was strong with better-than expected improvement in margin, along with robust domestic growth. The company has also re-iterated that it would maintain mid to low teen growth for branded markets with 25% margins for FY24.
We remain positive on Ajanta Pharma given its branded play and strong focus on the domestic market.
We maintain 'Buy' on Ajanta Pharma with a revised target price of Rs 1,800, valuing it at 24 times on June-25E earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
