Ajanta Pharma - Base Set For A High-Five: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Ajanta Pharma Ltd.'s Increased capital allocation towards the branded generics segment (72% of the revenues):

More numbers of product launches (including higher first to market molecules) in various geographies, with differentiated delivery systems or combinations and doubling of international workforce (up 50%)

Reduced capital allocation to U.S. business: Inspite of mere 22% revenue contribution, two-third of working capital tied to the business (overall 141 days in FY23). To counter increased erosion in the market, Ajanta Pharma aims to selectively launch products in lower competitive business and limit U.S. revenues to 15% of consolidated revenues.

Improving productivity of existing employees:

In FY23, employee costs jumped 170 basis points due to expansion in international workforce. The management intends to improve productivity of entire 4500 plus field team, by enabling them more digital tools and helping them to get most out of the growing product portfolio.

Ebitda margins expected to rebound 400 bps in FY24:

Margins are likely to improve amid operational leverage, expected softening of raw material cost and incremental focus on branded business. Calculated focus, healthy margins, return profile and lighter balance sheet are some key differentiators for Ajanta Pharma.

Revenues/Ebida/profit after tax expected to grow at 11%/23%/25% FY23-25 compound annual growth rate:

Return ratios are expected to reach 25% levels (return on invested capital even higher).