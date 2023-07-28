Ajanta Pharma - Base Set For A High-Five: ICICI Direct
Improving MR productivity, focus on key brands, cost control measures, limit U.S. contribution and limited capex.
ICICI Direct Report
Key Investment Thesis:
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.'s Increased capital allocation towards the branded generics segment (72% of the revenues):
More numbers of product launches (including higher first to market molecules) in various geographies, with differentiated delivery systems or combinations and doubling of international workforce (up 50%)
Reduced capital allocation to U.S. business: Inspite of mere 22% revenue contribution, two-third of working capital tied to the business (overall 141 days in FY23). To counter increased erosion in the market, Ajanta Pharma aims to selectively launch products in lower competitive business and limit U.S. revenues to 15% of consolidated revenues.
Improving productivity of existing employees:
In FY23, employee costs jumped 170 basis points due to expansion in international workforce. The management intends to improve productivity of entire 4500 plus field team, by enabling them more digital tools and helping them to get most out of the growing product portfolio.
Ebitda margins expected to rebound 400 bps in FY24:
Margins are likely to improve amid operational leverage, expected softening of raw material cost and incremental focus on branded business. Calculated focus, healthy margins, return profile and lighter balance sheet are some key differentiators for Ajanta Pharma.
Revenues/Ebida/profit after tax expected to grow at 11%/23%/25% FY23-25 compound annual growth rate:
Return ratios are expected to reach 25% levels (return on invested capital even higher).
Rating and Target Price
We value Ajanta Pharma at Rs 1950 based on 27 times FY25E price/earning multiple.
About the company
Established in 1973, Ajanta Pharma is mainly engaged in exports as well as domestic formulations. As of FY14, the exports-domestic formulation ratio stood at 67:33.
The company owns five manufacturing facilities - four in Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and one in Mauritius. Of these five facilities, only one in Aurangabad is an active pharma ingredient facility while the rest are all formulations.
Consolidated revenues, Ebitda and profit after tax have grown at a CAGR of 31%, 35% and 48%, respectively, in FY10-14. Ajanta Pharma had come out with a maiden IPO in March 2000.
The company raised Rs 68 crore, which was earmarked for capacity expansion and debt repayment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
