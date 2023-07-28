Airtel Africa Q1 Results Review - Revenue, Ebitda Growth Driven By Overall Performance: Motilal Oswal
Lower capex and better operating performance drive free cash flow.
Motilal Oswal Report
Airtel Africa is trading at 3.5 times on FY23. Further, if we exclude the ~11% stake that was sold in the Mobile Money business to MasterCard and TPG Group at a 12 times valuation, the remaining business of Airtel Africa (growing at over ~17% annually) is valued at 2.8 times on FY23.
Over FY19-23, it has consistently delivered strong earnings growth at ~16% compound annual growth rate.
A robust balance sheet with low leverage and healthy free cash flow further adds to its strong capabilities.
Assuming a five times multiple, there could be a potential 8% upside for Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Our SOTP-based target price for Bharti Airtel stands at Rs 950, which includes a value of Rs 94/share from Airtel Africa at five times enterprise value/Ebitda for FY25E.
Airtel Africa’s revenue/Ebitda grew 3%/4% QoQ to $1.4 billion/$675 million in Q1 FY24 after witnessing a 1% QoQ revenue decline in Q4 FY23. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 7% QoQ to $1.2 billion mainly driven by 4%/2% QoQ growth in average revenue per user/subscribers to $2.5/143 million.
The higher loss of Rs 570 million pertaining to forex and derivative instrument dragged profitability as reported profit after tax declined 27% sequentially to $166 million during the quarter.
