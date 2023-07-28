Airtel Africa Q1 Results Review - Revenue, Ebitda Growth Driven By Overall Performance: Motilal Oswal

Airtel Africa is trading at 3.5 times on FY23. Further, if we exclude the ~11% stake that was sold in the Mobile Money business to MasterCard and TPG Group at a 12 times valuation, the remaining business of Airtel Africa (growing at over ~17% annually) is valued at 2.8 times on FY23.

Over FY19-23, it has consistently delivered strong earnings growth at ~16% compound annual growth rate.

A robust balance sheet with low leverage and healthy free cash flow further adds to its strong capabilities.

Assuming a five times multiple, there could be a potential 8% upside for Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Our SOTP-based target price for Bharti Airtel stands at Rs 950, which includes a value of Rs 94/share from Airtel Africa at five times enterprise value/Ebitda for FY25E.