AIA Engineering Q3 Results Review - Scale Up In Volume, Realisation Lead To A Strong Quarter: ICICI Securities

AIA Engineering Ltd. has reported an outstanding performance in Q3 FY23 with revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax coming in at Rs 12.2 billion, Rs 3.6 billion and Rs 3.5 billion (up 45%, up 127% and up 155% YoY), respectively.

This was led by growth in both volumes and realisations. Volume growth of 23% YoY to 71,439 million tonnes per annum was a positive surprise.

Mining/non-mining volumes grew 8%/60% YoY, respectively. This was also led by incremental sales from its recently commissioned mining mill liner plant.

Highest-ever realisation of Rs 169/kg, increased 18%YoY / 1.4%QoQ, on account of company’s ability to pass on all the remaining increased input costs (raw material and freight costs). Ebitda margin came in at 29.8%, improved by 1080 bpsYoY, on favourable product mix.

We expect Ebitda margin to moderate to ~23% over coming quarters as the company passes on the benefit of raw material price reduction to its customers.

Mill lining capacity of 50,000 mtpa was commissioned in Oct-22 and the management expects it to contribute ~6,000 mtpa of sales in FY23E.

With falling raw material and freight costs, we expect realisation to decline gradually over coming quarters. Factoring in strong nine months-FY23 performance, we raise our earnings per share estimates for FY23E/FY24E.