Ahluwalia Contracts - Order Book At All Time High; Better Execution To Drive Growth: Axis Securities
We remain positive about the company’s future growth which is supported by its robust order book, strong liquidity position etc.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd.’s unadjusted order book as of date stands over Rs 9,500 crore excluding the recently declared level-one in the CSMT Station redevelopment project worth Rs 2,450 crore. The current order book size is the highest in the history of the company. This robust order book gives revenue visibility for the next three years.
Geography-wise, the order break-up is East – 42%, North – 36%, West – 12%, South – 5% and overseas 5%. The Government and private segments form 82% and 18% of the overall project.
With new orders in hand and softening commodity prices along with the company’s superior execution and legacy issues that are now behind it, we expect Ahluwalia to post Ebitda margins growth on a gradual basis from the current 9%-10% to 11% by FY24-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Real Estate, Infra Q4 Results Preview - Order Inflows Witness Uptick For EPC Companies: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.