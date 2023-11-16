Ahluwalia Contracts, KNR Constructions Q2 Results Review - HDFC Securities

Ahluwalia Contracts - Execution picking up

Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. reported a strong quarter with revenue / Ebitda /adjusted profit after tax beating our estimates by 16.7/5.7/10.2%. Ebitda margin at 10.0% was up 2 basis points YoY but down 87 bps QoQ due to higher volatility in raw material and input prices and higher employee expenses.

Ahluwalia Contracts maintained its top-line growth of 20% YoY in FY24, with Ebitda margin (including other income) expected upwards of 11%. The order book as of September 2023 stood at Rs 120.8 billion (~4.3 times FY23 revenue), excluding level-one in one private project worth Rs 28.4 billion (international jewellery park in Mumbai).

The order book is welldiversified, with government/private orders comprising 70/30% of order book and West/North/East/Overseas/South regions contributing 36/34/24/4/2% to it. Segment-wise, infrastructure / hospital and institutional are the major drivers, contributing 30/25/24%, followed by residential/commercial contributing 12/8%. 24% of the order book is fixed-price contracts.

The total order inflow in FYTD24 has been Rs 52.6 billion. Ahluwalia Contracts has a bid pipeline amounting to Rs 25 billion and it expects to win new orders worth Rs 10 billion, apart from level one.

Given the recent rally in the stock price and a limited upside to our target price, we maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock, with an unchanged target price of Rs 782 (14 times Sep-25E earnings per share).