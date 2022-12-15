Agro Chemicals Sector Check - Mid-High Single Digit Growth In H2 FY23: Prabhudas Lilladher

Our interaction with agrochemical dealers and industry players indicate that domestic industry is likely to witness mid to high single digit growth of 5-8% YoY (largely led by price growth) during H2 FY23 (Rabi season) amid high base of last year (industry growth of ~25% YoY in H2 FY22).

Growth to largely be driven by-

strong start to the Rabi season with acreages up 4% YoY; monsoons ending 7% above long period average, resulting into better soil moisture and water reservoir levels (up 4% YoY); herbicides and fungicides category continuing to do well in H2 FY23.

At this point majority of domestic marco economic variables look encouraging in terms of crop acreages, soil moisture and water reservoir levels, remunerative crop prices etc.

However, we are of the view that growth in terms of revenues and margins will likely be challenging for domestic players, primarily on the back of higher base of last year coupled with higher inventory provisions amid a falling raw material cost scenario and higher sales return (particularly in the insecticides grades, which in turn is likely to exert pressure on margins in the near term).